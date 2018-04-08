Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Gets seventh NHL goal title

Ovechkin scored twice Saturday in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.

He fired eight shots, but came up one goal shy of 50. Still, Alexander the Gr8 has been the NHL's leading goal scorer seven times and will look to carry his sniping momentum into the postseason.

