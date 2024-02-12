Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Ovechkin's scored in five straight games, though his tally Sunday was more of a lucky bounce than a vintage laser. He's also gotten on the scoresheet in six straight contests, racking up five goals and three assists in that span. It's a welcome sight for fantasy managers who have waited for the 38-year-old to turn things around. He's up to 13 goals, 36 points, 167 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-15 rating through 48 appearances.
