Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Goals in three straight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
Ovechkin has scored in three straight games, and he's racked up five goals and four assists over nine outings in November. His slow start in October, particularly in scoring, was a cause for concern, but Ovechkin has always filled the net in bunches. He's still doing fairly well overall with seven goals, 16 points, 46 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances in 2025-26, but he's yet to find the twine on the power play.
