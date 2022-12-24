Ovechkin scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Career goal 801 was a five-hole marker late in the first period from the top of the right circle. Career goal 802 -- the one that moved him past Gordie Howe into second all-time in the NHL -- was an empty-netter that he actually tried to gift to a teammate rather than firing himself. They got it back to him at the left point and he made no mistake. Next up, Wayne Gretzky at 894.