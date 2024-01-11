Ovechkin (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Kraken, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Ovechkin was deemed a game-time decision, but it looks like he's set to play in his usual top-line role. The 38-year-old has two goals and four assists during his active five-game point streak, but he'll have a tough test in trying to solve Joey Daccord, who has been red-hot lately.