Ovechkin (undisclosed) will play Saturday against New Jersey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ovechkin took a maintenance day Friday, but he'll slot into his usual spots on Washington's top line and first power-play unit against the Devils. He's racked up six goals and 16 points through 15 games this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Dishes helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Additional game postponed•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Upcoming games postponed•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Huge game wasted Sunday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp in loss•