Ovechkin (lower body) is expected to play Wednesday against Buffalo, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Ovechkin missed Tuesday's contest and was initially regarded as a game-time decision Wednesday because of the injury. Before getting hurt, he was on a roll with four goals and eight points over his last seven appearances. Ovechkin is having a great campaign overall too, contributing 36 markers and 62 points in 62 outings. The 37-year-old's projected to skate on the top line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson.