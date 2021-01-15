Ovechkin put up two assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
Ovechkin remains a man on a mission to try to break the NHL goal record, but on Thursday, the sniper played disher instead. One of the apples came on the power play. Even at 35, Ovechkin remains a first-round fantasy talent and autoplay.
