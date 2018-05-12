Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hangs two power-play points on Bolts
Ovechkin registered a power-play goal and another man-advantage helper in Friday's Game 1 win over the Lightning.
Ovi was a major headache for the home team, with his top highlight derived from his absolute rocket of a one-timer that bulged twine in the waning moments of the first period. He's now up to 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) through 13 playoff games, looking every bit like a man determined to claim the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
