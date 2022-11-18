Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.