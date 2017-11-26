Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hat trick catapults him to NHL goal lead
Ovechkin showed off his sniping skills Saturday with a hat trick in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Ovie has a three-game, five-goal streak on the go. His recent success coincides with a reunion with Nicklas Backstrom, who knows precisely how to feed the puck into Ovechkin's wheelhouse. Ovie's hat trick moved him to the top of the goal-scoring list in the NHL (18). Expect an offensive run if the Caps keep Backstrom and Ovechkin together.
