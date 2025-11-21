Ovechkin scored three goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Canadiens.

The future Hall of Famer has caught fire in November, finding the back of the net in four straight games and racking up eight goals and 13 points over the last nine contests. Ovechkin also continues to pad his unparalleled resume -- with Thursday's performance he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th place on the all-time scoring list with 1,643 points, while his 33 career hat tricks puts him fourth all-time, behind Wayne Gretzky (50), Mario Lemieux (40) and Mike Bossy (39). Ovie is also just the sixth player in history to record a hat trick after turning 40, joining a group that includes Jaromir Jagr, Gordie Howe and Nicklas Lidstrom. If 2025-26 does turn out to be Ovechkin's final NHL campaign, he's going out in style, producing 10 goals and 20 points through 21 games so far.