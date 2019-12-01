Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hat trick plus a helper

Ovechkin scored three goals and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

After wheeling around the net and scoring his first goal of the evening from a sharp angle midway through the second period, Ovie set up Tom Wilson in the third for what proved to be the game-winner before capping things off with two empty-net tallies. The future Hall of Famer hadn't recorded a multi-point game since Nov. 7, but on the year Ovechkin still has 20 goals and 31 points through 28 contests.