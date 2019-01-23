Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hat trick wasted against Sharks
Ovechkin scored three goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Sharks.
His first goal of the night came on the power play, and when Ovie completed the hat trick early in the third period it gave the Caps a 6-4 lead, but the captain's efforts weren't quite enough. With Washington having lost six straight games, Ovechkin won't get the luxury of an extra night off before the All-Star break -- coach Todd Reirden confirmed that the 33-year-old would be in the lineup Wednesday in Toronto.
