Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Headed to Worlds

Ovechkin will join Team Russia for the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Ovechkin will join teammates Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov following a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Hurricanes. The 33-year-old winger posted four goals and nine points in seven playoff games.

More News
Our Latest Stories