Ovechkin delivered seven hits and generated five shots on goal during a 3-2 win over the host Oilers on Monday.

Ovechkin failed to produce a point Monday for his second outing in a row. That's big news! The 37-year-old left winger has not been held pointless for more than two games since a four-game stretch last season (Jan. 24-Feb. 1). Ovechkin, who entered Monday with 25 points in 21 games against the Oilers, received 21:11 of ice time, tops among the Capitals' forwards.