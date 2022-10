Ovechkin was held in check Wednesday as the Capitals suffered a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Ovechkin, entering his 18th NHL season, was not much of an offensive factor Wednesday. The 37-year-old left winger was limited to just three shots on goal during 22:08 of ice time against the close-checking Bruins. Defensively, Ovechkin was a minus-2, but he collected nine hits.