Ovechkin logged an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Ovechkin found Anthony Beauvillier for a tip-in goal at 13:47 of the second period. This was Ovechkin's second helper in three games this season, but the superstar winger is still looking for his first goal. He's added eight shots, eight hits and a plus-1 rating. As expected, he remains a key part of the Capitals' offense on the top line and first power-play unit after shaking off a lower-body injury that disrupted him in the preseason.