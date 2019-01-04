Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hits another milestone Thursday

Ovechkin tallied his 30th goal of the season and added three shots and a minus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Ovechkin's marker gives him 14 straight 30-plus goal seasons in his career, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most all-time in that category. The 33-year-old paces the league in goal scoring and an eighth Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy is certainly a possibility at this point -- even if he is unlikely to finish with the 63 goals he's on track for.