Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hits another milestone Thursday
Ovechkin tallied his 30th goal of the season and added three shots and a minus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Ovechkin's marker gives him 14 straight 30-plus goal seasons in his career, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most all-time in that category. The 33-year-old paces the league in goal scoring and an eighth Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy is certainly a possibility at this point -- even if he is unlikely to finish with the 63 goals he's on track for.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will skip All-Star Game•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Still on streak•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Registers another hat trick•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores three in blowout win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stretches streak to 11 games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...