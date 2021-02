Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play, and added two assists in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Caps' top line of Ovie, Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson got almost no help from the rest of the roster in this one, as Lars Eller's lone assist was the only point produced by a Washington player outside of that trio. Ovechkin has four multi-point performances in eight games to begin the season, and overall he's racked up five goals and 12 points.