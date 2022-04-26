Ovechkin (upper body) is will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Although Ovechkin will technically be a game-time decision Tuesday, according to Whyno, the Capitals "won't take any risks," suggesting Ovi may be closer to doubtful than questionable against the Isles. Confirmation on Ovechkin's status likely won't surface until Washington takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly.