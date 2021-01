Ovechkin tallied the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist, three shots and five hits during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Bruins.

Ovechkin missed the previous four contests while in COVID-19 protocol, but picked up right where he left off. The 35-year-old winger has managed two goals and seven points -- along with 16 shots and 18 hits -- in five games so keep him cemented in your lineup.