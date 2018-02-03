Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: In on three goals in 7-4 loss
Ovechkin recorded two goals, an assist and four shots during Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
The pair of tallies extend Ovechkin's goal lead to five, and his 1.1 points per game check out as his highest mark since the 2012-13 campaign. Considering he's paced the NHL in goals in four of the past five seasons, No. 8 has to be the favorite to take home the seventh Rocket Richard trophy of his career this year. Additionally, dominating in his age-32 season makes Ovechkin's current form all the more impressive.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues scorching stretch•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores league-leading 28th goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Multi-point effort on power play•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Takes scoring lead after two-goal effort•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Snaps four-game drought•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Overtime hero against Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...