Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: In on three goals in 7-4 loss

Ovechkin recorded two goals, an assist and four shots during Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

The pair of tallies extend Ovechkin's goal lead to five, and his 1.1 points per game check out as his highest mark since the 2012-13 campaign. Considering he's paced the NHL in goals in four of the past five seasons, No. 8 has to be the favorite to take home the seventh Rocket Richard trophy of his career this year. Additionally, dominating in his age-32 season makes Ovechkin's current form all the more impressive.