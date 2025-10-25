Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin's goal was the 899th of his career, putting him one away from the next big milestone on his checklist. The 40-year-old has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last four games and continues to be a consistent part of the Capitals' top six and first power-play unit. On the year, he's at two goals, five helpers, 19 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating across eight contests.