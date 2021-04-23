Ovechkin (undisclosed) was not available late in Thursday's 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin's last shift came with a couple minutes left in the third period, and he didn't see the ice in overtime. Head coach Peter Laviolette didn't elaborate on the superstar winger's status after the game, so it's a mystery as to the nature of the injury. Ovechkin's should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Islanders.