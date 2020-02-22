Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Joins 700 club

Ovechkin scored his 42nd goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

He ripped the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood on a vintage Ovie one-timer early in the third period to tie the score at 2-2, but the Caps couldn't finish the job. Ovechkin is now one of eight players in NHL history with 700 career goals, and with nine more he'll move past former Capital sniper Mike Gartner into seventh place on the all-time list.