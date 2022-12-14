Ovechkin recorded a hat trick and one assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks, making him the third player in NHL history to scored 800 career goals.

Ovechkin was off to a hot start -- he opened the scoring 24 seconds into the game and added a power-play marker late in the frame. The milestone moment came at 6:34 of the third period, as he buried a pass from Anthony Mantha after Evgeny Kuznetsov flubbed a shot following a Chicago turnover in its own zone. Ovechkin joins Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) in the elite 800-goal club, doing so in his 1,305th game. The Great Eight has seven tallies and two assists in his last four contests, and he's up to 20 goals, 34 points, 134 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-8 rating through 31 appearances this season.