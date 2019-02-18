Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Joins elite club
Ovechkin opened the scoring with his 40th of the year in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
Sure, the loss stings, but Ovechkin now has his 10th 40-goal season, joining only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Marcel Dionne in that rarefied air. He remains the gold standard for goal scoring in the league. Ovechkin also supplied seven shots on goal and five hits in a busy performance.
