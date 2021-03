Ovechkin posted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Ovechkin's in the midst of one of his patented goal binges, with seven in the last seven games. He's just 10 goals back of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the all-time list, and he could close that gap in a couple weeks the way he's rolling right now. The lower-body issue that led to a maintenance day in Tuesday's practice is a non-factor.