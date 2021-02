Ovechkin collected a goal and led all players with six shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over New Jersey. He also chipped in with three blocks.

Ovechkin roofed a shot past New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the high slot on a 3-on-2 rush, breaking a 2-2 draw with 6:23 left in regulation. It was just the second goal in the last nine games for the 35-year-old, whose six shots on goal were his most in more than three weeks.