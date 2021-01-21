Ovechkin was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov were all placed into the league's COVID-19 protocol. This doesn't mean that Ovechkin has tested positive for the virus, but he's at least being monitored as a possible close contact. The Capitals' next scheduled game is Friday against the Sabres. Ovechkin trending in the wrong direction for that contest.