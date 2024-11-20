Ovechkin (lower leg) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Ovechkin's placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was deemed week-to-week by the Caps on Tuesday. After managing just 31 goals last season -- a low mark given his lofty standards -- the elite winger was rolling to open the 2024-25 campaign with 15 goals in 18 contests. It's not only a blow for Washington but for Ovechkin, who looked to be closing in on the all-time goal-scoring record held by Wayne Gretzky (894).