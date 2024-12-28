Ovechkin (fibua) is likely to return Saturday against Toronto, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.

Ovechkin, who missed Washington's last 16 games after suffering a fibula fracture, believes he will be ready to play. The future hall-of-famer tallied 18 goals and 25 points in just 15 games before the injury. Ovechkin should return to his usual spot on the Caps' top line.