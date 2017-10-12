Play

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp again

Ovechkin continued his blazing start with a goal in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

At eight goals in three games, there's not much that needs to be said. He won't keep this pace up all year, but if he's on your team, you're loving life in the fast lane with Gr8.

