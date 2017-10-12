Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp again
Ovechkin continued his blazing start with a goal in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
At eight goals in three games, there's not much that needs to be said. He won't keep this pace up all year, but if he's on your team, you're loving life in the fast lane with Gr8.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Named NHL's First Star•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Four-goal game makes seven in two outings•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Leads way with hat trick in opener•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies assist Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Expected to start season alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Slims down ahead of new season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...