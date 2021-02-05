Ovechkin scored once on a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Ovechkin took sole possession of seventh on the all-time goals list while seeing 27:17 of ice time, as he was double-shifted with Washington dressing only 11 forwards and seven defensemen. He was stymied by countryman Igor Shesterkin for most of the night, though Ovie managed to beat the Rangers netminder in the third period after a clean faceoff win by Nicklas Backstrom. Ovechkin has three goals in seven games this season, along with five assists.