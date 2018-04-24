Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice in Game 6 win

Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.

He beat Sergei Bobrovsky twice in the second period to give the Caps a lead they would never relinquish. Ovechkin finishes the series with five goals and eight points in six games, and he'll take plenty of momentum into a second-round clash with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.