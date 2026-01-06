Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin scored two goals on four shots on net with four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.
The NHL's all-time leader in goals potted what proved to be the game-winner in the second period before wrapping up the scoring with an empty-netter in the third. It was Ovechkin's first multi-goal performance since Dec. 3, and he lit the lamp only once during the 14 games in between, as the 40-year-old finally begins to show his age. On the season, the future Hall of Famer has 17 goals and 36 points in 43 contests.
