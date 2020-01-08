Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
Ovechkin scored two goals on six shots, adding a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
It's Ovie's first multi-goal performance since he recorded a hat trick against the Red Wings on Nov. 30. The 34-year-old has been plenty productive this season, scoring 26 goals and 42 points through 44 games, and he's on the verge of breaking into the NHL's all-time top 10 in goal-scoring -- Ovechkin is currently tied with Teemu Selanne in 11th, and he needs only seven more tallies to pass Mario Lemieux and move into 10th.
