Ovechkin scored a goal and dished out two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

Ovechkin found the back of the net just under two minutes into the second period for the goal that would stand as Monday night's game winner. The 21-year NHL veteran has three goals and five points in his last four games after experiencing a four-game point drought near the end of October. Overall, Ovechkin has six goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net and 36 hits through 19 games this year. His recent consistency is a strong sign that more goals are to come for the 40-year-old superstar. His scoring track record and category coverage make him a good player in all fantasy formats.