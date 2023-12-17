Ovechkin had six shots ad 14 shot attempts Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Nashville..

He has not scored in his past 12 games, the longest drought of his NHL career. Ovechkin is connecting on just five percent of his shots, which is a fraction of his career 12.8 rate. And two of his five goals have gone in to an empty net. Ovie is on pace for about 16 goals, which would be his lowest single-season total. We're prepared to give Ovechkin the benefit of the doubt. Yes, his shots per game have declined slightly, but the rate is still elite. His puck luck is non-existent right now -- he should have 10 or 11 goals at this point. He's going to break out soon.