Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes brief exit
Ovechkin (face) will return to Saturday's game against Minnesota after being forced to miss a majority of the second period.
Ovechkin suffered the injury when an attempted cross-ice pass by Minnesota's Chris Stewart ramped up Ovi's stick and struck him in the face. Through two periods, Ovechkin has played nearly eight-and-a-half minutes and mustered a single shot on goal.
