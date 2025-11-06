Ovechkin potted his third goal of the season, and the 900th of his career, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The future Hall of Famer recorded the historic tally early in the second period when Jakob Chychrun's point shot sailed wide, only for Ovie to collect the puck in the corner, spin to his backhand and flip it just inside the near post before Jordan Binnington could react. The goal also proved to be the game-winner, his 138th career GWG -- another category he's the all-time NHL leader in. Ovechkin has had an inconsistent start to his 21st season, managing eight points in 13 games, but his goal-scoring instincts are nearly as sharp as ever.