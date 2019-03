Ovechkin tallied a goal, five shots and two hits during Friday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Ovechkin is now the only player in NHL history to score 45 goals in 10 or more seasons. The 33-year-old winger continues to pad his Hall-of-Fame resume in his 14th season, with his 2018-19 totals consisting of 75 points, 260 shots and 175 hits in 64 games.