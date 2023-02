Ovechkin (personal) might be back with the Capitals at some point this week, Roman Stubbs of the Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin has missed the past three games following the death of his father last week. He probably won't return from Russia prior to Tuesday's matchup against Detroit. Ovechkin is still listed as a non-roster player while he is away from the team. He has amassed 32 goals, 227 shots on net and 54 points in 54 games this season.