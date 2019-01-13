Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Missing from bench
Ovechkin exited in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin suddenly went down the tunnel and wasn't seen for the rest of the opening frame. Ovechkin is an iron man and hasn't missed a game since the 2015-16 season, but any injury scare for the sniper should cause worry.
