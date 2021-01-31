Ovechkin scored his 708th career goal, tying Mike Gartner for seventh all-time, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston. The goal was the game winner.

He also added an assist. Ovie scored on a wrister from the high slot; it was his 24th overtime goal which adds to his own record. It was Ovechkin's first game back after missing four due to COVID-19 protocol and he played just 14:24. He didn't play the final 6:50 of the third period, so he was fresh to start the overtime and didn't waste time with the goal. It came 28 seconds in. Phil Esposito is next on the list with 717.