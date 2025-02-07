Ovechkin scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win against the Flyers. It was goal 879 of his career.

He snapped a shot past Ivan Fedotov, going far side from the right circle in the last minute of the first period. Ovechkin is now 16 goals to 895 and overtaking Wayne Gretzky for the most career NHL goals. He has a goal in each of his last four games (six points) and 26 snipes on the season. He also has 12 hits and 14 shots in that span. Ovechkin's longevity is impressive. He's delivering yet another point-per-game pace (40 in 38 games), and he's on his best goal pace in several seasons. Gretzky's record is within reach in 2024-25.