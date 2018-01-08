Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Multi-point effort on power play
Ovechkin scored his 27th goal of the season and had an assist -- both on the power play -- in Sunday's overtime win over the Blues.
It was vintage Ovechkin on Sunday, as he blasted a one-timer from the high circle in the third period to force overtime. The Russian forward has racked up five goals in his last four games and is up to 45 points in 42 games. His 183 shots on goal and plus-11 rating make him one of the most well-rounded and dynamic goal-scorers in the game.
