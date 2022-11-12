Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovi's next chance to power up will be Sunday for another clash against the Bolts; this one is on the road.