Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Named NHL's First Star

Ovechkin has been named the NHL's "First Star" for the week ending Oct. 8.

The 32-year-old winger is off to a virtually unprecedented start to the season, becoming the first player to have hat tricks in consecutive games to start the season since 1917-18. It would be unwise to think he can keep up such a torrid pace, but he's certainly well on his way to eclipsing last season's 33-goal campaign and could again reach the 50-goal mark if he can stay healthy.